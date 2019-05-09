Man dies in house fire in Gifford

GIFFORD — The Champaign County coroner has identified a man who died in a house fire Wednesday afternoon on Gifford's south side.

Duane Northrup said Shane Rasor, 42, was pronounced dead at Carle Hospital at 5:49 a.m. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

Gifford Fire Chief Rich McFadden said firefighters were sent to a blaze in the 500 block of South Main Street at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from an older two-story house.

"Most of the fire was on the east side," McFadden said. "We knocked the exterior fire out while an interior crew went in and put out the fire."

McFadden said firefighters found Mr. Rasor inside the home and pulled him out. He was the only person in the house.

The fire was under control by 5:30 p.m.

No firefighters were injured.

He said the fire was mostly in the kitchen and dining area, and firefighters believe it started in the kitchen.

Besides the coroner, the State Fire Marshal's office and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

McFadden said the house is still intact, but it has a lot of smoke damage. He estimated damage at $35,000 to $40,000.

Gifford firefighters received mutual aid from the Rantoul and Thomasboro fire departments and Pro Ambulance.