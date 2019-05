Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Emergency personnel use a stretcher to carry a man to the ambulance after he was hit by a northbound freight train near the intersection of South Neil Street and Buena Vista Drive on Thursday morning in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — A pedestrian was taken to an area hospital Thursday morning after being hit by a northbound freight train, Champaign police said.

Deputy Police Chief Dave Shaffer said authorities were called to the area of Buena Vistra Drive and South Neil Street shortly after 9 a.m. Shaffer said the severity of the man’s injuries are unknown.

This story will be updated