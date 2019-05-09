UPDATE: Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by train in Champaign

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Emergency personnel use a stretcher to carry a man to an ambulance after he was hit by a northbound freight train Thursday morning, May 9, 2019, near the intersection of South Neil Street and Buena Vista Drive in Champaign.

UPDATE, 12:45 p.m.

CHAMPAIGN — Police say a man hit by a train Thursday in the southern part of the city is expected to recover.

Deputy Chief Dave Shaffer said officers were called to the area of Buena Vista Drive and Neil Street shortly after 9 a.m. Although the incident remains under investigation, he said police don't believe this was an accident.

Shaffer said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

He said the train was moving at a reduced speed when it hit the man but didn't provide further details on what happened.

There were no other injuries reported.

* * * * *

Original story, published 10:48 a.m.:

CHAMPAIGN — A pedestrian was taken to an area hospital Thursday morning after being hit by a northbound freight train, Champaign police said.

Deputy Police Chief Dave Shaffer said authorities were called to the area of Buena Vista Drive and South Neil Street shortly after 9 a.m. Shaffer said the severity of the man’s injuries are unknown.

This story will be updated