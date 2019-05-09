UPDATED: Pedestrian-train incident sends man to hospital

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Emergency personnel use a stretcher to carry a man to the ambulance after he was hit by a northbound freight train near the intersection of South Neil Street and Buena Vista Drive on Thursday morning in Champaign.

12:45 p.m. Update

Champaign Police say a man hit by a train Thursday in the southern part of the city is expected to recover.

Deputy Chief Dave Shaffer says authorities were called to the area of Buena Vista Drive and Neil Street shortly after 9 a.m. Shaffer says although the incident remains under investigation, he says police don't believe this was an accident.

Shaffer says the man suffered non-life threatening injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

He says the train was moving at a reduced speed when it hit the man, but Shaffer didn't provide further details on what happened.

There were no other injuries reported.

Original 10:48 a.m.

CHAMPAIGN — A pedestrian was taken to an area hospital Thursday morning after being hit by a northbound freight train, Champaign police said.

Deputy Police Chief Dave Shaffer said authorities were called to the area of Buena Vista Drive and South Neil Street shortly after 9 a.m. Shaffer said the severity of the man’s injuries are unknown.

