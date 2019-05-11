UPDATE: Shooting incident in Champaign claims life of 14-year-old

CHAMPAIGN — A 14-year-old has died as a result of an early morning shooting in northwest Champaign.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Elijha James Booker of Champaign died from a gunshot wound he received about 1:30 a.m. at a home he was visiting in the 1600 block of Hedge Road.

Police found him in the house. He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:07 a.m. An autopsy was scheduled Saturday.

Elijha was an eighth-grade student at Franklin STEAM Academy. Champaign Unit 4 spokesman John Lyday said the district will have support staff on hand Monday for students and families reacting to the tragedy.

Lt. Nate Rath said whether Elijha, who had just turned 14 on Monday, was the intended target of the shooter or shooters remains under investigation.

It was later that police learned a 17-year-old boy also in the house had been shot but was treated and released from a local hospital.

Rath said detectives are interviewing the young people and adults who were in the house when the shootings occurred to piece together what happened. Rath was unable to say how many people that was.

Because the investigation is in the early stages, Rath declined to say much about what police have learned.

“We are continuing to conduct additional interviews and are open to listening to any information people have,” he said.

Rath said police had “nothing” to indicate that the fatal shooting in the Garden Hills neighborhood was related to one that occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of North James Street.

Police were sent there at 10:12 p.m. for reports of gunfire and were told that a 26-year-old man was being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries that appeared to be the result of gunshots.

Police ask anyone who may have information or who was in the area at the time of either of the shootings to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately with police. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.



