Fire destroys pole barn near Rantoul; no one injured
RANTOUL — A metal pole barn was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning just a few miles west of the village. No one was hurt.
Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District Chief Eric Stalter said firefighters were called to the area of county roads 1200 E and 2951 N west of Rantoul around 3:40 a.m.
He said when they arrived, they found that the barn was fully engulfed and had been burning for awhile.
He said there was also a two-story house on the property, but no one was home. Stalter said crews protected the house from the fire.
Damages are estimated $50,000. Stalter said the cause of the blaze will remain undetermined.
He said there were miscellaneous items like tools and lawn furniture inside the barn.
Rantoul fire crews provided mutual aid.
