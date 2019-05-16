Pole barn destroyed by fire near Rantoul

A metal pole barn was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning just a few miles west of Rantoul.

Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District Chief Eric Stalter says firefighters were called to County Road 1200 East and 3000 north at around 3:40 a.m.

Stalter says the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene and had been burning for awhile.

He says there was also a two-story house on the property, but no one was home. Stalter says crews protected the house from the fire.

Damages are estimated at 50-thousand-dollars. He says the cause of the blaze will remain undetermined.

Stalter says there were miscellaneous items like tools and lawn furniture inside the barn.

There were no injuries in the blaze. Rantoul fire crews provided mutual-aid.