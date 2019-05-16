UPDATE: tornado warning expires for southeastern Vermilion County; flood advisory remains

New 4:34 p.m.:



Southeastern Vermilion County is now under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m.



At 4:29 p.m., the weather service reported the storm was near Ridge Farm and moving southeast at 30 miles per hour. High winds and hail continue to be a threat.



**



New 4:28 p.m.:



A flood advisory has been issued for southeastern Vermilion County until 6:15 p.m.

An emergency manager reported to the National Weather Service that 1.12 inches of rain fell in 45 minutes in northwest Danville, causing minor street flooding.



Do not drive over a flooded road.



**



New 4:13 p.m.:



From Danville schools:



After being notified of tornado warnings, all district 118 schools were placed on emergency procedures. Transportation was suspended for North Ridge and South View dismissal. Any bus in route was sent to the closest school for shelter. All coaches for any extra-curricular activities were contacted and students were removed to safety. As soon as the inclement weather passes, buses will resume their routes.



**



New 3:38 p.m.:



A tornado warning is in effect for southeastern Vermilion County until 4:30 p.m.. Locations impacted include Danville, Tilton, Catlin, Westville, Belgium, Georgetown, Ridge Farm, Collison and Kickapoo State Park.



Emergency managers reported to the National Weather Service that hail as big as 1.75 inches was falling across the warned area.

Tornado Warning including Danville IL, Georgetown IL, Westville IL until 4:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/lKxTo63KeJ — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) May 16, 2019

**



New 3:04 p.m.:



The weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern portions of Vermilion and Champaign counties until 4 p.m.



At 3 p.m., storms were near Rankin and moving southeast at 25 miles per hour. This storm is expected to impact Danville.



**



New 2:19 p.m.:



The weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Vermilion County until 3:15 p.m.



At 2:15 p.m., severe storms were near Buckley and moving southeast at 35 miles per hour. High winds and quarter-size hail are possible.

1:45 pm -- Line of severe storms continues to track southeast. Northeast Champaign and northern Vermilion Counties should remain alert for these storms. 60 mph gusts and quarter size hail will be possible after 2:30 pm. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/h7J1iYvenU — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) May 16, 2019

**



Original story 12:57 p.m.:



The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 6 p.m. Thursday for Champaign, Vermilion, Piatt, DeWitt, Ford and Iroquois counties.



Strong storms are rolling through northern Illinois Thursday. You should monitor the conditions and be prepared to take shelter.