UPDATE: tornado warning issued for southern Vermilion County

New 3:38 p.m.:



A tornado warning is in effect for southern Vermilion County. Locations impacted include Danville, Tilton, Catlin, Westville, Belgium, Georgetown, Ridge Farm, Collison and Kickapoo State Park.



**



New 3:04 p.m.:



The weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern portions of Vermilion and Champaign counties until 4 p.m.



At 3 p.m., storms were near Rankin and moving southeast at 25 miles per hour. This storm is expected to impact Danville.



**



New 2:19 p.m.:



The weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Vermilion County until 3:15 p.m.



At 2:15 p.m., severe storms were near Buckley and moving southeast at 35 miles per hour. High winds and quarter-size hail are possible.

1:45 pm -- Line of severe storms continues to track southeast. Northeast Champaign and northern Vermilion Counties should remain alert for these storms. 60 mph gusts and quarter size hail will be possible after 2:30 pm. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/h7J1iYvenU — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) May 16, 2019

**



Original story 12:57 p.m.:



The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 6 p.m. Thursday for Champaign, Vermilion, Piatt, DeWitt, Ford and Iroquois counties.



Strong storms are rolling through northern Illinois Thursday. You should monitor the conditions and be prepared to take shelter.