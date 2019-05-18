Sentence of probation in restraint case

URBANA — A Rantoul man was released from jail earlier this month after pleading guilty in connection with an attack on a woman in January.

Rudolph Flanagan, 42, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Eastview Drive, pleaded guilty on May 8 before Judge Tom Difanis to unlawful restraint. He admitted that on Jan. 27, he held a woman in a Rantoul motel room against her will after the two had been drinking together for a few hours.

He was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 180 days in jail but was given credit for 101 already served.

In return for his guilty plea, a more serious charge of criminal sexual assault was dismissed.

The woman had told Rantoul police that she passed out and awoke to find Flanagan on top of her.

Flanagan was also ordered to get substance abuse treatment.

