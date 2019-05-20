Police investigating early-morning shooting in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — A man was injured as a result of an early-morning shooting in Champaign.

At 2:25 a.m. today, police responded to the 500 block of East Vine Street following reports of shots fired. At the scene, officers were told a 22-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Police said two men were sitting inside a van when the suspect approached the vehicle, shot and fled. The second man inside the vehicle was not injured.

No arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone who may have information or who was in the area at the time of the shooting to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately with police. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.