Roundtree suffers severe spinal injury

Mon, 05/20/2019 - 10:05am | Scott Richey
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois junior defensive end Bobby Roundtree suffered a severe spinal injury Saturday in a swimming accident near his home of Largo, Fla., and underwent surgery on Sunday night, according to a release from the Illini football team on Monday morning.

Roundtree is currently in recovery at Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, Fla. No further information is available at this time.

“Bobby Roundtree is exactly what you want in a student-athlete,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said in a statement. “He is a hard worker, dependable, a dedicated student and a leader. This is devastating to his teammates, the entire Fighting Illini family and his family and friends. We will give Bobby all the support possible as he battles through his recovery. Please keep Bobby and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Smith along with several Illini coaches in addition to family and friends gathered at Mease Countryside Hospital during the weekend.

Roundtree appeared in all 24 games during his first two seasons at Illinois and made 20 starts. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention status following the 2018 season after finishing the year with 66 tackles, 12 1/2 tackles for loss, 7 1/2 sacks, seven pass break-ups, four quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. Roundtree led the Illini in tackles for loss, sacks and pass break-ups.

 

