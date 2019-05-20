Urbana police probing weekend shooting

URBANA — Police are investigating the shooting of a 23-year-old man over the weekend.

Lt. Rich Surles said officers were called to Carle Foundation Hospital at around 3:40 a.m. Sunday for an Urbana man who had a gunshot wound to his right upper arm. Surles said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The man claimed he was shot in the area between the 900 block and 1100 block of Eads. But Surles said there was no evidence of a shooting in that area.

Meanwhile, officers were called to the area of Race and Washington streets around 3 a.m. Sunday where found shell casings from at least four guns and minor property damage.

At about 11 a.m. Sunday, someone noticed a gun in the area of Race and Walnut. Surles said officers found the gun and more shell casings.

He said the shooting victim denied involvement in the incident at Race and Washington.

Anyone with information is asked to call Urbana Police at 217-384-2320 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 217-373-TIPS.

