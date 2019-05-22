Former Illini to play in ESPN tournament

Photo by: Rick Danzl Centennial basketball senior Michael Finke signs to basketball for UI at Aldridge Auditorium Wednesday November 13, 2013.

Former News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year Michael Finke will play for Illinois BC in this summer's The Basketball Tournament on ESPN.

A standout at Centennial High School before playing collegiately at Illinois and Grand Canyon, the 6-foot-10 Finke is pursuing a professional basketball career.

First, though, he'll play in the TBT, a 64-team, single-elimination, winner-take-all event for $2 million that has grown in popularity during its six-year run.

A year ago, Illinois BC — made up primarily of former college standouts from the state — won its opening game before being eliminated.

"It's a great way for me to represent my state," Finke said on Instagram. "I'm always looking for the chance to play at the highest level."