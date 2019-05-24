Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tornado watch issued for Friday
Fri, 05/24/2019 - 12:41pm | Tim Ditman

East Central Illinois is under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Counties include Champaign, Vermilion, Piatt, DeWitt, Ford, Iroquois and Macon.

You should monitor the conditions and be prepared to take shelter.

