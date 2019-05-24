Tornado watch issued for Friday
|
East Central Illinois is under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Counties include Champaign, Vermilion, Piatt, DeWitt, Ford, Iroquois and Macon.
You should monitor the conditions and be prepared to take shelter.
