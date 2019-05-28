Danville police investigate string of shootings

DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating a spate of shootings in the past three days, which sent three people to the hospital.

Commander Josh Webb said officers were first called to the area of Williams and Elm streets around 2:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, they found a 20-year-old man with a wound to his shoulder and a 19-year-old man with a wound to his lower back. Both men's wounds were non-life-threatening.

The victims reported they were getting into a vehicle when they heard multiple gunshots being fired from an unknown location. They were transported to an area hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Next, officers were called to the 1200 block of Chandler Street around 1:30 a.m. on Memorial Day for a report of woman with a gunshot wound, Webb said. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her hand and abdomen.

The victim said she was at a party in that area when two black men began shooting at her. She was taken to a hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

At 12:11 a.m. today, Webb said, police were called back to the 1200 block of Chandler Street for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers discovered the residence had been struck by gunfire. Webb said no one was inside at the time of the shooting, and no one was injured.

Webb said it’s believed the incident was related to the shooting at took place in the same location the previous morning.

Short after that incident at 12:28 a.m., police were responded to another report of shots fired in the 300 block of Alexander Street.

When they arrived, a woman told them she heard multiple gunshots and that her residence was struck multiple times. No injuries were reported.

Webb said the woman reported she was inside her home and didn’t see where the shots were coming from. Another witness told police he saw two black men walk up to the residence, start shooting and then run from the area in an unknown direction.

Webb said there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police department at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS (8477).