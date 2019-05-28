Severe thunderstorm warning issued

Update 3:39 p.m.:



A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Champaign County until 4 p.m. This includes Fisher, Rantoul, and Gifford. The weather service said high wind and hail are the primary threats.

Update 3:17 p.m.:



A severe thunderstorm warning continues for central Champaign County until 3:45 p.m.



Original story:



The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties in our area: Champaign, Vermilion, Piatt, DeWitt, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie, Ford and Iroquois.



Another round of strong storms is possible Tuesday into Wednesday morning. You should monitor the conditions and be prepared to take shelter. Sources of information include local media, a NOAA weather radio, the FEMA app for your smartphone or tablet, or the National Weather Service Lincoln website.