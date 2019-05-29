Robinson, Patterson selected for Danville hoops jobs

Other Related Content UPDATED: Houpt resigns after seven years leading Danville hoops

DANVILLE — Durrell Robinson and Zack Patterson will helm the Danville boys’ and girls’ basketball teams, respectively, in the 2019-2020 school year.

Vikings athletic director Mark Bacys announced school board approval of both men Wednesday evening.

Robinson is a 1995 Danville graduate who led Pontiac’s boys’ program the last two seasons, collecting a 34-26 record in that time. One of those losses occurred at his alma mater, when the Indians dropped an 84-74 road decision to the Vikings on Dec. 1, 2018.

Robinson replaces Ted Houpt, who stepped down from the team’s lead role in April after seven years.

Patterson has been an assistant for Lincoln Trail College, Danville Area Community College and Wabash Valley College men’s hoops, in addition to serving as the Chrisman boys’ head coach in 2017-18. He takes over for Demetric Hightower, who recorded a 35-24 ledger in two seasons with the Danville girls.