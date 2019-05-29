Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UPDATE: off-site outage impacting Champaign, Vermilion County Circuit Clerk online services
UPDATE: off-site outage impacting Champaign, Vermilion County Circuit Clerk online services

Wed, 05/29/2019 - 1:01pm | Tim Ditman

Update 1:01 p.m. Wednesday:

An outage impacting online services at the Champaign and Vermilion County Circuit Clerk's offices is not expected to be resolved until the end of the day Wednesday.

Champaign County Circuit Clerk Katie Blakeman said Jano Justice, the vendor that handles the systems, had a hardware issue and is in touch with IBM to get a replacement part.  Jano and Blakeman earlier said things could be resolved by midday, but Blakeman now says it's looking like the end of the day.

This outage impacts online court records, plus your ability to pay a fine, plead guilty and file a case online.  If you need immediate help, call your local circuit clerk's office.


Original story 11:05 a.m. Wednesday:

An outage is impacting online services at the Champaign and Vermilion County Circuit Clerk's offices.

Champaign County Circuit Clerk Katie Blakeman said Jano Justice, the vendor that handles the systems, had a hardware issue, and is in touch with IBM to get a replacement part.  Blakeman said things could be back up and running by midday Wednesday.

This outage impacts online court records, plus your ability to pay a fine, plead guilty and file a case online.  If you need immediate help, call your local circuit clerk's office.

 

This story will be updated.

 

