UPDATE: off-site outage impacting Champaign, Vermilion County Circuit Clerk online services

An outage impacting online services at the Champaign and Vermilion County Circuit Clerk's offices is not expected to be resolved until the end of the day Wednesday.



Champaign County Circuit Clerk Katie Blakeman said Jano Justice, the vendor that handles the systems, had a hardware issue and is in touch with IBM to get a replacement part. Jano and Blakeman earlier said things could be resolved by midday, but Blakeman now says it's looking like the end of the day.



This outage impacts online court records, plus your ability to pay a fine, plead guilty and file a case online. If you need immediate help, call your local circuit clerk's office.

UPDATE on @JanoJustice server outage: new estimate for the server to be back online is end of day. We will update as soon as we have more information. — ChampaignCountyCircuitClerk (@CU_CircuitClerk) May 29, 2019



Thread. The @ccilgov Circuit Clerk's office would like to make you aware of an outage with our public-facing products: court case lookup, ePay, eGuilty, as well as eFiling. — ChampaignCountyCircuitClerk (@CU_CircuitClerk) May 29, 2019

