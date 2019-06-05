UPDATED: severe thunderstorm watch trimmed to southern counties

New 5:49 p.m.:



The weather service has trimmed the watch to southern counties, including Coles and Edgar.

4:10 pm -- Strong to severe thunderstorms impacting areas around #Springfield. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/6giblwBrkK — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) June 5, 2019

Original story:



The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for East Central Illinois, minus Ford and Iroquois counties, until 10 p.m. Wednesday.



You should monitor the conditions and be prepared to take shelter.