UPDATED: severe thunderstorm watch trimmed to southern counties
New 5:49 p.m.:
The weather service has trimmed the watch to southern counties, including Coles and Edgar.
4:10 pm -- Strong to severe thunderstorms impacting areas around #Springfield. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/6giblwBrkK
— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) June 5, 2019
**
Original story:
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for East Central Illinois, minus Ford and Iroquois counties, until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
You should monitor the conditions and be prepared to take shelter.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Missouri until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/gf6ih14pgW
— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) June 5, 2019