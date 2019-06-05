Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UPDATED: severe thunderstorm watch trimmed to southern counties
UPDATED: severe thunderstorm watch trimmed to southern counties

Wed, 06/05/2019 - 5:49pm | Tim Ditman

New 5:49 p.m.:

The weather service has trimmed the watch to southern counties, including Coles and Edgar.

Original story:

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for East Central Illinois, minus Ford and Iroquois counties, until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

You should monitor the conditions and be prepared to take shelter.

 

