LIVE: The trial of Brendt Christensen, Day 3

UPDATE: Noon

The father of Brendt Christensen was in court and had a brief exchange with his son today.

Christensen smiled when he saw his dad. “Hi Dad,” he said. “How's it going?"

Dad: "I'm good."

Christensen: "Me too."

Dad: "Be strong."

Leading up to a lunch break, Carter testified about studying Walmart security footage of Christensen buying Drano Max, a food storage container and a 32-pack of Swiffer wipes on June 11.

Carter also said search for Ms. Zhang continued well into 2018, including Allerton Park. Clinton Lake was searched on Nov 24, 2017.

FBI Agent Andrew Huckstadt testified about a June 15 search when he interviewed Christensen’s wife, who said Christensen’s favorite book was “American Psycho.”

***

PEORIA — On Day 3 of the death penalty trial of Brendt Christensen, FBI special agent Michael Carter took the stand while prosecutors played the nearly 40-minute video of a June 17 interview the alleged killer had with the FBI on June 17.

Among the topics covered were Christensen's whereabouts on June 9, the day Yingying Zhang disappeared from the UI campus.

Christensen said he was “stir crazy” and not in a good mood, so he went for a drive.

“I just drove around everywhere,” Christensen said and was getting a bit bored when he saw Ms. Zhang. “She looked panicky,” he said, so he offered her a ride.

Christensen said that when he was asked previously about Ms. Zhang’s disappearance, he legitimately didn’t recognize her as the girl he picked up because thinks all Asians look the same.

Also Thursday, Christensen's defense team made another motion for mistrial. They argued that a Wednesday redirect about the alleged 13 murders Christensen claims to have committed suggested the claim could be true when there's no evidence of them.

U.S. District Judge James Shadid denied the motion.

