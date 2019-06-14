UPDATE: altercation forces evacuation of Parkland offices

New 1:34 p.m.:

Parkland College on North Mattis Avenue in Champaign remains closed after someone directed a threat to an employee of the nearby Illinois WorkNet Center.



The college sent an alert to stakeholders shortly after 10 a.m. Friday, and at the same time evacuated the building at 1307 North Mattis.



Parkland spokesperson Stephanie Stuart said the threat occurred off-site but was directed toward a WorkNet Center employee. Specifics on the threat were not available. But, Stuart said no one was hurt, and no one has been arrested.



The Parkland campus on North Mattis houses employees in areas including community education and healthcare.



Original story 10:32 a.m. Friday:



CHAMPAIGN — Parkland College on North Mattis Avenue in Champaign has evacuated the building and sent employees home as a result of an “employee altercation” at the nearby Illinois WorkNet Center.

Parkland College spokeswoman Stephanie Stuart said no one was apparently hurt in whatever happened.

Parkland College and Champaign police and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office are at 1307 N. Mattis Ave. trying to sort out the details.

The college sent out an emergency alert shortly after 10 a.m. saying it was dealing with a “critical incident” and had locked down its building.

Stuart said the altercation was actually on the south side of the building, which houses the Regional Planning Commission.

There was no threat to the main campus of the college.

Stuart said Parkland employees, including community education and health professions folks, were sent home for the day.

