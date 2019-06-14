UPDATED: no one hurt in furnace fire at Champaign foundry

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Emergency personnel from the Champaign Fire Department respond to a fire at the Wirco facility in the 1700 block of West Washington Street on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Champaign.

New 2:58 p.m. Friday:

Fire crews on Friday quickly put out a blaze at the Wirco foundry in West Champaign.



Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said the call came in at around 1:20 p.m. at 1700 W. Washington St. Smith said the fire started in the area of a furnace used to heat steel. He said the molten steel came in contact with some wood and plastic materials, leading to flames.



Smith called the fire damage minimal. He did not have a dollar amount.



"It was a large furnace with a small fire," Smith said.



No one was hurt.

Fire at Wirco - 1700 W Washington has been downgraded as @ChampaignFire firefighters continue to cool the furnace. @champaigncity #ISOClass1 pic.twitter.com/SJIkSyl9PD — Champaign Fire Dept (@ChampaignFire) June 14, 2019

Original story 1:40 p.m. Friday:



Champaign firefighters are on the scene of what the department called a "large furnace fire" at Wirco, 1700 W. Washington St.



Champaign County METCAD, the county's 911 dispatch center, reported the blaze at 1:22 p.m. Friday. The fire department confirmed an active fire at 1:35 p.m.



In May of 2016, a large fire heavily damaged the same Wirco facility.



This story will be updated.