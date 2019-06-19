LIVE: The trial of Brendt Christensen, Day 6

Video: VIDEO: FBI interrogation of Brendt Christensen, June 15, 2017 » more Videographer: Courtesy FBI From left, University of Illinois police Detective Eric Stiverson and FBI agent Anthony Manganaro interrogate Brendt Christensen just after midnight on Thursday, June 15, 2017 — six days after visiting UI scholar Yingying Zhang was last seen — at the FBI's field office in Champaign. Image Gallery Other Related Content Christensen's lawyers focus on countering testimony of female student

FBI biologist Amanda Bakker testified Wednesday afternoon about the blood and DNA stains found at Christensen's apartment. Among the highlights:



— She compared several samples to Ms. Zhang's DNA found on her toothbrush.



— One swab on mattress had a presumptive test for blood that wasn't confirmed, and DNA with a likelihood factor of 44 sixtillion (21 zeros) that it was Ms. Zhang's DNA and not a random person's.



— Another mattress swab — blood not detected — DNA likelihood factor of 1.4 quintillion (17 zeros).



— Third mattress swab — blood presumptive, but not confirmed — DNA likelihood factor of 3,000.



— Baseball bat swab — no blood detected — DNA likelihood factor of 33 octillion (27 zeros).



— Carpet sample under bed — blood identified — no DNA from usual method of extraction, so extracted manually and found likelihood factor 97 octillion.



— Drywall behind bed — blood presumptive, but not confirmed — DNA likelihood factor of 33 octilion.



— Baseboard under bed — blood identified — DNA inconclusive.



— Tack strip — blood identified — DNA likelihood factor of 1.4 billion.



— Astra — no blood — DNA located, but not Ms. Zhang's.



— Bathroom — no blood — presumptive positive for blood in bathroom sink trap, but not confirmed — DNA found, but not Ms. Zhang's.



— Carpet in living room — no blood.



— In cross examination, Elisabeth Pollock noted that only 1/3 of the items sent to the lab were tested, including clothing and towels that came back with no blood on them, and 2/3 of items weren't tested, including knives, scissors and needles. Bakker said she chose what to test in part based on talking with investigators.

***

PEORIA — Last week, the jury heard a nearly hourlong interrogation of Brendt Christensen at the Champaign FBI office, where he starts to change his story about what he was doing the afternoon Yingying Zhang disappeared six days earlier.

That video was released to the public yesterday, and about 18 minutes in, the University of Illinois Police Department’s Eric Stiverson puts pressure on Christensen, letting him know they have surveillance footage of him driving around campus and that he wasn’t at home playing video games.

Christensen pauses, his voice changes and at this point, he changes his story, admitting that he was driving around campus and picked up an Asian woman with broken English, but dropped her off a couple blocks away.

“Maybe I’m getting my days mixed up then,” Christensen said. “I thought I drove around Saturday. I did pick a girl up.”

When this happened, Stiverson said Christensen was trembling, hands in his lap, eyes darting left to right, and his breathing changed.

Later, Stiverson said it was like Christensen was hyperventilating. He was very pale and appeared to break out in hives, with red blotchy spots on his neck and face.

The prosecution believes he took her back to his apartment and killed her, and today, an FBI biologist is expected to testify about the blood and DNA found at the apartment.

Christensen’s girlfriend may also testify today.