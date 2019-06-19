Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UPDATED: flash flood watch continues
Wed, 06/19/2019 - 3:16pm | Tim Ditman

New 3:16 p.m. Wednesday:

Ford and Iroquois counties are under a flash flood watch until 7 a.m. Thursday.

Original story 4:46 a.m. Wednesday:

A flash flood watch continues for East Central Illinois except Ford and Iroquois counties until 1 p.m. Thursday.

Two inches of rain are possible Wednesday, leading to flooding on already-saturated soil. Rivers and streams may also flood.

Do not drive over a flooded road, and bring inside things like lawn furniture.

