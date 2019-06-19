UPDATED: flash flood watch continues
New 3:16 p.m. Wednesday:
Ford and Iroquois counties are under a flash flood watch until 7 a.m. Thursday.
**
Original story 4:46 a.m. Wednesday:
A flash flood watch continues for East Central Illinois except Ford and Iroquois counties until 1 p.m. Thursday.
Two inches of rain are possible Wednesday, leading to flooding on already-saturated soil. Rivers and streams may also flood.
Do not drive over a flooded road, and bring inside things like lawn furniture.
Flash flood watch in effect today and tonight for southeast and portions of central Illinois. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/PGJowehpuH
— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) June 19, 2019