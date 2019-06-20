LIVE: The trial of Brendt Christensen, Day 7

PEORIA — On Thursday morning, the jury in the Brendt Christensen trial heard more clips recorded by his former girlfriend, Terra Bullis, as Christensen gradually reveals more to her.

Two days before the campus vigil, Christensen tells Bullis he drove by her apartment June 9. Bullis asks why he didn’t text her, as she wasn’t busy. Christensn claimed she was.

At one point on the recording, he says, “Nothing you can tell them is actually going to help me, or you or Michelle.” He says that’s what his lawyers told him, and he thinks his wife is on board.

Also heard:

— Christensen says he didn’t recognize a picture of Yingying Zhang because “I don’t know Chinese people.” He says he was trying to help her, so “the moral of the story is to not help people.” He says he’s the scapegoat of the investigation.

— Christensen talks about Ted Bundy getting love letters in prison. Bullis asks if he still has fantasies about serial kilers? “Maybe,” he responds.

— He talks about how it’s easier for serial killers to get away with it if their victims are prostitutes, and that he’s partly fascinated in Bundy because he killed college women.

— Christensen says he wishes he could talk more freely, but still feels paranoid. “Even if I did do it,” he says he wouldn’t tell anyone.

— Bullis says she wants to know everything, but Christensen says that she could then be considered an accomplice and face jail time.

— Bullis says she’d be loyal, but Christensen says, “people aren’t rational when confronted with a decision like that.

“I care about you too much to ever try to put you in that situation.”

The campus vigil recording expected later this morning.

