Friday, June 21, 2019

Golden Corral, Chick-Fil-A or Starbucks: Which finishes first?

Fri, 06/21/2019 - 11:02am | Tom Kacich

Among the questions veteran News-Gazette reporter Tom Kacich answers in this week's Mailbag, which publishes in full at 2 p.m. Friday:

"In a race, which gets built first, Golden Corral, Chick-fil-A, or the Starbucks on Mattis and Springfield?"

My money is on Chick-fil-A, since construction has already started at 2301 N. Prospect Ave. Starbucks, where they were about to pour concrete earlier this week, probably will be next. Golden Corral's planned site is covered in weeds.

 

