New anti-Trump ad looks to sway black voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

10:10 a.m.

Hillary Clinton has a new television ad that reiterates her message that opponent Donald Trump is a bad bet for the African-American voters he is trying to woo.

The spot opens with a news clip of the Republican presidential nominee saying at a rally, "What do you have to lose?" as he asks black voters to pick him. "You're living in poverty. Your schools are no good. You have no jobs."

The commercial then reminds viewers — as Clinton did in a speech Thursday in Reno, Nevada — that Trump's real estate company was once charged with discriminating African Americans and breaking federal law.

The campaign says the 30-second spot is set to run on cable channels across Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Those are the same four states in which the Trump campaign aired its first general election ad.

———

8:55 a.m.

Hillary Clinton is defending the work of her family foundation, saying the organization needs more time to ensure the continuity of their programs.

If elected, Clinton says she'll take additional steps to make sure there are no conflicts of interest between her administration and the global charitable network founded by her husband.

Winding down the programs and finding partners, she says, takes time.

"We're going to make sure we don't undermine the excellence and the results," she says.

Former President Bill Clinton announced last week that if Hillary Clinton is elected president, the Clinton Foundation would no longer accept foreign and corporate donations, he would step down from its board and he no longer would raise money for the organization.

Clinton spoke in an interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

————

3:30 a.m.

Donald Trump's waffling on his hard-line immigration program reflects voter ambivalence and confusion on the emotional and complex issue.

Polls often show large majorities support letting people in the country illegally stay here. But they also show support for tough measures that could lead to those immigrants' deportation. Majorities in Republican primary states told pollsters they backed letting immigrants stay but also voted for Trump.

Now Trump is trying to soften his hard-line program. Advocates of a more lenient immigration approach say that proves the hard-line position is politically untenable. Those who want to limit immigration argue that it mainly reflects Trump's erratic nature.