Maine's governor wants to make amends

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Republican Gov. Paul LePage said Tuesday that he plans to meet with a Democratic lawmaker to try to make amends for leaving an obscene voicemail message and that he isn't ruling out resigning.

Speaking on WVOM-FM radio, LePage apologized for the tirade directed at Rep. Drew Gattine and said it was "unacceptable and totally my fault."

He said he's going to meet with family and close advisers to decide what to do next. He said he hopes Maine residents will forgive him and say, "You clean up your act and let's move forward."'

LePage also declined to say whether he will serve out the remainder of his term. "Some things I've been asked to do are beyond my ability," LePage said without elaborating. "I'm not going to say I'm not going to finish it. I'm not going to say I am going to finish it."

Over the past two years in particular, he's sparred with lawmakers over issues like welfare reform and allegations that he is abusing his power.

LePage said he still has the energy to tackle issues like wait lists for state services and solar policy, but if he's "lost my ability to convince the Maine people that's what we need and that's the type of people we need in Augusta, you know, maybe it is the time to move on."

LePage had been angry with Gattine because he thought Gattine called him a racist. Gattine denies it.

Last week LePage apologized to "the people of Maine" — but not to Gattine — after he left a voicemail message that said, "I am after you" and then telling reporters he wished he could challenge Gattine to a duel and point a gun "right between his eyes." He also called Gattine a vulgar name related to oral sex.

The voicemail followed a controversy that bubbled up Wednesday when LePage, who's white, said at a town hall in North Berwick that photos he's collected in a binder of drug dealers arrested in the state showed that 90 percent of them "are black and Hispanic people from Waterbury, Connecticut; the Bronx; and Brooklyn."

Democratic lawmakers warned that LePage was coming unhinged and called for a political intervention with LePage. Some are calling for his resignation.