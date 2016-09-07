Clinton unveils her own military backers list

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

11:05 a.m.

Hillary Clinton is rolling out a list of endorsements from retired generals and admirals that trumps Donald Trump's list.

The announcement came as the two candidates prepared for a national security forum on Wednesday night. Clinton's campaign announced that she now has 95 retired generals and admirals backing her candidacy. That's more than the list of 88 retired military leaders that Trump's campaign announced on Tuesday.

Among Clinton's new supporters is retired Gen. Lloyd Newton who served in the Air Force. He said in a statement that Clinton is the "only candidate that has the experience, temperament, critical thinking and level-headed leadership to keep America safe."

Clinton and Trump will both appear at a "commander in chief" forum on NBC on Wednesday night.

———

10:20 a.m.

The FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server has produced one previously unreleased message related to the 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.

The message, forwarded to Clinton by her chief of staff, was sent in January 2013 by the then-U.S. ambassador to Brazil. The ambassador congratulated the then-secretary of state on her testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations committee about the attack, during which four Americans died.

The email was filed in court by the State Department early Wednesday as part of a lawsuit filed by a conservative legal advocacy group. Judicial Watch has filed numerous lawsuits seeking government documents related to the Democratic presidential nominee's tenure as the nation's top diplomat.

———

10:10 a.m.

Donald Trump's campaign is ending its practice of barring selected news outlets from covering the Republican presidential nominee's events.

Trump's spokeswoman Hope Hicks says the practice will end on Thursday.

Trump had barred reporters from The Washington Post, Politico, Buzzfeed, The Daily Beast, The Huffington Post, Univision and others from covering his rallies or press conferences.

The celebrity businessman frequently uses the media as a foil and often complains about the press coverage he receives. But his decision to bar reporters from events was an unprecedented step for a presidential nominee.

Trump running mate Mike Pence said last month he would advocate reconsidering the ban. News of the ban's end was first reported by CNN.

———

3 a.m.

Republican Donald Trump is unveiling a plan for a major increase in defense spending as he works to convince skeptics in both parties that he's ready to lead the world's most powerful military.

The New York businessman has struggled at times to demonstrate a command of foreign policy.

The Trump campaign says he will outline plans to "add substantially" to the nation's arsenal of submarines, ships and combat troops in a Wednesday morning speech in Philadelphia.

Trump's address comes hours before his national security acumen is tested at a "commander in chief" forum on NBC that will also include Democrat Hillary Clinton.

They will not be on the stage at the same time, but it could serve as a warm-up for their first debate, scheduled for Sept. 26.