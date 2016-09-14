Trump attorney says wife worked legally in 1995

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

11:05 a.m.

Donald Trump's foreign-born wife, Melania, has released a letter from an immigration attorney rejecting reports that she had worked illegally as a model in the United States in 1995.

Attorney Michael Wildes said in a letter released Wednesday that, after reviewing the Slovenian-born model's immigration paperwork, he can "unequivocally state" that allegations she may have worked illegally as a model in 1995 are "completely without merit."

He said Melania Trump first entered the U.S. in 1996 as a visitor, and shortly after that was issued an H-1B work visa.

The letter states she obtained her permanent residency through self-sponsorship and not through marriage, and became a permanent resident in 2001.

Wildes was hired after a serious of reports questioning Melania Trump's immigration history. He has previously represented companies owned by Trump.

———

10:50 a.m.

Hillary Clinton will be meeting with foreign leaders during the U.N. General Assembly next week.

Spokesman Nick Merrill said the Democratic presidential candidate plans to meet with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during the annual international gathering in New York City.

The meeting comes as Clinton tries to cast Republican rival Donald Trump as unprepared and unfit to serve as commander in chief. Her campaign has also been highlighting ties between Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

That's an issue which is particularly important to Ukraine. The country has been locked in a standoff with Russia after its annexation of Crimea. Clinton Is spending Wednesday at her suburban New York home recovering from pneumonia. She plans to return to the campaign trail on Thursday.

———

10 a.m.

Chris Christie is warning New Hampshire Republicans that a failure to unite behind Donald Trump will hurt Sen. Kelly Ayotte's re-election chances.

Speaking at a state Republican Party "unity breakfast," Christie offered a harsh assessment of Republicans who don't fully support their party's presidential nominee.

He is telling Republicans that failing to back Trump "will affect Kelly Ayotte." She is facing a challenge from Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan.

This is Christie's first return to New Hampshire since his poor showing in the state's presidential primary. He had spent more time in the state than nearly any other candidate.

Christie is showing some humility. He said: "I know personally, acutely," how candidates who lost state primaries feel.

———

9:35 a.m.

The mayor of Flint, Mich., is not happy that Donald Trump is planning to visit her city as it deals with its water contamination crisis.

Karen Weaver, a Democrat, said the Trump campaign has not offered any help and did not consult her before making plans to visit Wednesday.

Weaver said in a statement that "Flint is focused on fixing the problems caused by lead contamination of our drinking water, not photo ops."

The Republican nominee's campaign said Trump is planning to tour a water plant and discuss the crisis.

In recent weeks, the Trump campaign has increased its outreach to African-American voters. The majority of Flint residents are black.

Weaver said she would be in Washington during Trump's visit.

———

3:40 a.m.

Republicans have gained ground on Democrats in registering voters in three battleground states and kept their razor-thin advantage in Iowa. That's encouraging news for Donald Trump eight weeks before Election Day.

Data compiled by The Associated Press show that Republicans added hundreds of thousands of voters to the rolls since 2012 in states including Florida and Arizona, and narrowed the gap in North Carolina. In Iowa, Republicans prevented Democrats from surpassing them, aided by a court ruling upholding a ban on voting by ex-felons, who often register as Democrats.

As Election Day approaches, voter registration drives are in full swing.

The latest registration numbers aren't an assurance of new voters for Trump.

But the figures, when available, offer important clues as to how each party stands.