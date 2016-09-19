Clinton says she knows how to fight terrorism

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

10:30 a.m.

Hillary Clinton says she understands how to fight terrorism and is the only candidate running for president who "has been part of the hard decisions to take terrorists off the battlefield."

The Democratic presidential nominee took questions from reporters Monday morning about the weekend bombings in Manhattan and New Jersey, which officials say increasingly look like acts of terrorism with a foreign connection.

Clinton called the attacks "a serious challenge" that the country can meet in "concert with our values."

That was a dig at the proposals of Republican nominee Donald Trump, who has said he would bar immigration from nations with ties to terrorism.

A person of interest in the weekend bombings in a naturalized U.S. citizen from Afghanistan.

———

9:50 a.m.

Donald Trump is again taking credit for predicting current events after he had announced that the cause of Saturday's explosion in New York was a bomb before authorities had publicly said so.

The Republican presidential nominee told "Fox and Friends" that "I should be a newscaster because I called it before the news." He spoke in a phone interview Monday.

Trump also said he believes there's a foreign connection to the attack.

It is unclear whether Trump obtained his information from some sort of briefing. His campaign has declined to say.

Trump is also saying that people who publish bomb-making instructions in magazines and on websites should be arrested "immediately."

He said: "They're making violence possible."

———

8:55 a.m.

Donald Trump says he won't be treated fairly at next week's presidential debate.

Trump, in a phone interview Monday with "Fox and Friends," said he has found debate moderator Lester Holt of NBC to be fair, but if he isn't "I have a set of things that I'll be doing." He didn't elaborate.

Trump noted that NBC's Matt Lauer had been criticized for going easy on Trump at a televised forum on national security, so there will be pressure on Holt.

Trump said the debates are "a very unfair system, so we'll see what happens." Still, he said he feels confident going into the debate.

The debate will be Sept. 26 at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.

———

8:35 a.m.

Dozens of former high-ranking national security officials are calling on Donald Trump to disclose the nature of his overseas business relationships, including his foreign investments and international business partners.

In a letter released Monday, the officials are also asking the Republican presidential nominee to pledge that he will divest himself of his overseas business interests should he win the November election.

The letter was signed by numerous supporters of Hillary Clinton, including retired Marine Gen. John Allen and Michael Morell, the former acting director of the CIA.

The former officials say Trump's overseas ties could affect the foreign policy Trump might pursue as president and seem to have "already influenced the policy positions he has taken as a candidate." They singled out Trump's repeated praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

———

8:25 a.m.

Donald Trump says police "are afraid to do anything" to stop attacks like the bombing in New York because they don't want to be accused of racial profiling.

In a phone interview Monday on "Fox and Friends," the Republican presidential nominee said he would "knock the hell out of" terrorist groups.

A weekend explosion in Manhattan injured 29 people.

Trump said local police often know who "a lot of these people are" but "they are afraid to do anything about it because they don't want to be accused of profiling."

Trump also repeated his call to crack down on immigration, a central theme of his campaign.

He said: "This isn't just something that I developed overnight" because of the attacks. "I knew this was going to happen," he added.

———

5:50 a.m.

Hillary Clinton is wooing younger voters in Philadelphia as her campaign acknowledges they need to do more to get millennials on board.

Campaign communications director Jennifer Palmieri says Clinton will use the Monday morning event at Temple University to "speak directly to millennial voters about how they have the most at stake in this election." She added that the campaign recognizes younger voters are a key demographic and "it's clear that the campaign must do more to earn their vote."

Palmieri noted the campaign has increased efforts to reach out to young voters. They are sending out popular surrogates like President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders. She says the campaign is also working in the states to organize and mobilize younger voters.