Florida official defends accepting Trump donation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on the 2016 presidential campaign (all times EDT):

10:15 a.m.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is defending her decision to accept a $25,000 donation from Donald Trump while her office was fielding consumer complaints about Trump University.

Bondi on Tuesday for the first time directly answered questions about the 2013 donation from Trump's family foundation. She said she has no regrets about accepting the money from Trump and repeated that her office did nothing improper. Bondi also said it would have looked like a "bribe" if she had chosen to return the money once questions arose.

Bondi personally asked Trump for money and got a $25,000 check for her political organization. Emails from the same time period show that her office had been asked about a lawsuit filed by New York against Trump University.

———

6:45 a.m.

A prominent member of the Kennedy family says former Republican President George H.W. Bush told her that he plans to vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton for president this fall.

Former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend posted a picture of herself with Bush on Facebook Monday and added, "The President told me he's voting for Hillary!!" Townsend later confirmed the conversation she had while meeting Bush in Maine to Politico, which shared a screengrab of the Facebook post.

Bush's spokesman, Jim McGrath, says in a statement that the 92-year-old former president's vote is private and Bush isn't commenting on the race. McGrath later said on Twitter that he's "still checking" if anyone was there to verify Townsend's conversation.

Bush hasn't offered support for GOP nominee Donald Trump, who defeated his son, Jeb Bush, in a testy Republican primary season.

———

3:30 a.m.

Hillary Clinton is accusing Donald Trump of giving "aid and comfort" to Islamic terrorists, declaring his anti-Muslim rhetoric helps the Islamic State group and other militants recruit new fighters. Trump is insisting the U.S. should "use whatever lawful methods are available" to get information from the Afghan immigrant arrested in this weekend's bombings.

As Trump supporters at a packed rally in Florida shouted "Hang him!" the Republican presidential candidate mocked the fact that Ahmad Khan Rahami, a 28-year-old U.S. citizen originally from Afghanistan, would receive quality medical care and legal representation.

"We must deliver a just and very harsh punishment to these people," he said. "These are enemies, these are combatants and we have to be tough, we have to be strong."

Both candidates moved swiftly to capitalize on investigations into a weekend of violent attacks — bombings in New York and New Jersey and stabbings at a Minnesota mall — casting themselves as most qualified to combat terrorism at home and abroad.