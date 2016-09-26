FBI stats show increase in murder, violent crime in 2015

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI says the number of murders reported by local law enforcement agencies jumped by roughly 10 percent in 2015 from the year before.

New crime statistics released on Monday show the estimated number of murders in the nation was 15,696, or a 10.8 percent jump from the 2014 estimate.

The FBI says that, overall, violent crime rose by 3.9 percent in 2015. But it's still down from where it was five and 10 years ago.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch addressed the new statistics in a speech Monday in Little Rock.

She said that while the numbers show that "we still have so much work to do," 2015 represented the third-lowest year for violent crime in the past two decades. She says crime is stable or down in many communities.