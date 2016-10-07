The latest: Trump says illegal immigrants being used to rig vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

10:05 a.m.

Donald Trump is saying that border patrol agents have been told to allow immigrants into the United States illegally "so they can vote in the election."

Trump spoke Friday as he received the endorsement of the 16,500-person National Border Patrol Council on Friday at Trump Tower.

Art Del Cueto, a union official, said agents told him they had directives to ignore immigrants' criminal records so they can vote. Trump called it a huge story.

Neither Del Cueto nor Trump offered evidence to back up the claim. Newly admitted immigrants are not permitted to vote.

Trump has repeatedly said he fears the election will be rigged. He has made a hardline stance on immigration the centerpiece of his campaign.

———

3:30 a.m.

Like other Americans, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are steering clear of battleground Florida, where Hurricane Matthew threatens to wreak havoc on the final stretch of presidential campaigning.

The campaigns have rushed to move staff and volunteers, close offices and cancel events in the path of the storm. And as many Floridians heed calls to evacuate, both candidates have begun the delicate and difficult task of pursuing votes during a crisis.

Clinton's campaign has asked the state for more time to register voters, but Florida Gov. Rick Scott has rejected that as unnecessary. Meanwhile, the Trump team has pulled its negative TV ads from Florida airwaves.

The hurricane was expected to hit Trump's prized Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.