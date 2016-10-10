Pope elevates Chicago's archbishop to cardinal

CHICAGO (AP) — Roman Catholic Archbishop Blase Cupich says his elevation to cardinal of Chicago's archdiocese is both humbling and encouraging.

Pope Francis named 17 new cardinals Sunday, including Cupich and Indianapolis Archbishop Joseph Tobin.

In a statement, Cupich said when he was appointed archbishop two years ago, he committed wholeheartedly to serve the people of Chicago.

Cupich says the role of cardinal brings new responsibilities, but he will continue to work on renewing the church and "preparing it to thrive in the decades ahead."

Cupich is considered a pastor in Francis' likeness, emphasizing the merciful and welcoming side of the church. His nomination as Chicago archbishop was Francis' first major U.S. appointment and he was a papal appointee at the pope's family synod last year.