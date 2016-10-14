The latest: GOP fundraising down from September 2012

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

10:55 a.m.

The national Republican Party raised about $9 million less last month than it did in September 2012.

The Republican National Committee's fundraising challenges come as presidential nominee Donald Trump struggles to retain support from top elected Republicans.

The RNC said Friday it raised $39.4 million in September. Federal Election Commission records show that in September 2012, it raised $48.4 million. Mitt Romney was the party's nominee then.

Over the two-year period leading to the election, the party's fundraising is up by almost $20 million. That's according to the RNC statement and FEC records.

———

8:25 a.m.

Mike Pence says evidence is forthcoming that will help his running mate, Donald Trump, refute allegations by several women of sexual assault.

Pence told Fox News on Friday that "the campaign is working on bringing that out."

Pence also complained that the media unfairly focused on the sexual assault allegations instead of newly released hacked emails apparently from Hillary Clinton's campaign. He said emails from Clinton advisers show "religious bigotry."

He was referring to an exchange in which one aide suggested that being Catholic is a more "socially acceptable" conservative religion than being evangelical.

Pence, an evangelical, said Clinton should denounce "these kinds of demeaning statements."

———

3:30 a.m.

Donald Trump contends he doesn't know and never even met some of the women accusing him of sexual assault.

Rejecting his claims of being the victim of false stories, Hillary Clinton and ally Michelle Obama say Americans are learning more about Trump's unacceptable behavior every day.

Four women have told publications detailed stories about encounters with Trump that ended with groping, kissing and other unwanted sexual advances.

Trump denied the allegations again and again Thursday as supporters cheered him in Florida and Ohio, states central to his election effort.

WikiLeaks released a new batch of hacked emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta's account. They indicated that Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign had tried to move the Illinois Democratic primary to a later date, believing it might help her.