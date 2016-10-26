The latest: Clinton says some unsure about female president

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

10:15 a.m.

Hillary Clinton says she would be "incredibly humbled and honored" to be the America's first female president. But she says people are still trying to figure out what that would mean for the country.

The Democratic presidential nominee says that "most people are OK with" having a woman in the White House but "some people are still having questions about it." She was interviewed on The Breakfast Club, a syndicated radio show based in New York. The interview was aired Wednesday.

Clinton said that while President Barack Obama was the first black president, he "owned his excellence."

She said she hopes if she gets elected, people will say, "Hey, she's getting it done."

Clinton was campaigning in Florida on Wednesday with less than two weeks to go before Election Day.

———

10 a.m.

Hillary Clinton's is limiting how lobbyists may participate in her White House transition effort.

The Democratic presidential candidate is banning lobbyists from contributing financially to the transition, prohibiting them from lobbying while working on her team and barring them from helping with any policy area that they've lobbied on in the last year.

Those are the same restrictions that President Barack Obama adopted in 2008. They do not apply to her administration — only the transition team.

Both presidential candidates are deep in planning for the transition from their campaigns to the White House. They are creating lists of potential administration appointees and developing a roadmap for their policy agendas.

Legislation signed in 2010 requires the government to provide office space, computers and technological support for both candidates.

———

7:40 a.m.

Donald Trump's campaign manager is defending his "pit stop" in Washington to preside at the formal opening of his new luxury hotel blocks from the White House.

Kellyanne Conway told NBC's "Today" show that the Republican presidential nominee is justified in showing off his "under-budget, ahead-of-schedule" Trump International Hotel on Wednesday.

She called it a demonstration of Trump's can-do spirit, calling it a "stunning piece of architecture." She noted that Trump had made a dozen campaign stops in Florida this week and says he shouldn't be criticized for attending the hotel opening. Polls show Trump trailing Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in key battleground states.

Conway said that Trump has "the most active campaign schedule of the two candidates by far."

————

3:50 a.m.

Donald Trump is taking a break from campaigning Wednesday to formally open his new hotel in Washington, while dispatching his running mate to play political defense in Utah — which hasn't backed a Democrat for president in 52 years.

The choice of travel destinations shows the Republican presidential ticket being pulled in two directions while Democrat Hillary Clinton surges.

Pence also is stopping in swing states of Nevada and Colorado before he heads on Thursday to solidly Republican Nebraska, a state that awards some of its five electoral votes by congressional district. His rally in Omaha may be aimed at shoring up support in the one that Clinton could potentially win.