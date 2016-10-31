The latest: Trump aide says FBI won't be 'centerpiece'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on the presidential election campaign (all times EDT):

Donald Trump's campaign manager says the Republican presidential candidate won't make the FBI's new email discovery the "centerpiece" of his campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

FBI director James Comey notified Congress Friday that investigators were examining whether newly discovered emails may be relevant to the dormant investigation of Clinton's use of private emails while secretary of state.

Trump over the weekend used the development to hammer relentlessly at Clinton as the campaign enters its final week.

Despite those comments, Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said Trump plans to focus on health care, the fight against the Islamic State group, job creation and "certainly ethics." Conway said Monday "we don't plan on making the Comey investigation the main centerpiece of our messaging."

Former Attorney General Eric Holder is assailing FBI Director James Comey for divulging that the bureau is reviewing newly discovered emails that may be relevant to Hillary Clinton email server investigation. Holder says Comey unleashed "a torrent of conspiracy theories and misrepresentations."

"That decision was incorrect," Holder writes in an op-ed in Monday's editions of The Washington Post. "It violated longstanding Justice Department policies and tradition."

Holder was referring to Comey's notification to the Republican heads of congressional committees that the scrutiny of Clinton's emails was being resumed in light of information turned up in connection with an unrelated investigation. That probe involves former Rep. Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of Clinton aide and confidant Huma Abedin.

He said he respects Comey but "good men make mistakes."

Hillary Clinton enters the final full week of the presidential race on defense once again over her use of a private email system. Meanwhile, a newly emboldened Donald Trump is seizing on the discovery of a trove of new emails that may be pertinent to the FBI's investigation and trying to open new paths to victory by campaigning in traditionally Democratic states.

Clinton, who is set to campaign Monday across Ohio, vowed over the weekend that she would not be "knocked off course" in the election's final days by the discovery of new emails in an unrelated sexting investigation. It is unclear what is contained in the emails or if any of them was sent or received by Clinton herself.

"I'm not stopping now, we're just getting warmed up," Clinton told a crowd in Florida Sunday.

Trump campaigned with new vigor, He heads to Michigan for a pair of rallies Monday, It's a state that last voted for the Republican nominee for president in 1988.