The latest: 6 dead, 10 hurt in 2-bus collision in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (AP) — The latest on a fatal crash involving a school bus and a commuter bus in Baltimore (all times local):
9:45 a.m.
Police say at least six people are dead and 10 more are hurt after a school bus crashed into the side of a commuter bus in southwest Baltimore.
Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith told a news conference the school bus rear ended a car Tuesday morning, then struck a pillar at a cemetery and veered into oncoming traffic, hitting the Maryland Transit Administration bus on the driver's side.
Smith says the school bus driver is dead. He says the only other person on that bus was an aide, who survived.
Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford says firefighters are still working their way through the interior of the commuter bus, looking for victims.
——
9:15 a.m.
Police say a school bus and a commuter bus crashed in Baltimore, killing six people.
Baltimore Police tweeted that no children were aboard the school bus that crashed early Tuesday morning.
Baltimore public schools spokeswoman Anne Fullerton says no students are among the fatalities.
University of Maryland Medical Center spokeswoman Lisa Clough says the hospital received one patient in critical condition and four others in fair condition.
Video from above the scene while it was still dark shows the crumpled front of a yellow school bus smashed into the side of a Maryland Transit Administration bus. The driver's side of the MTA bus is ripped off with debris spilling onto the road.
There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.
