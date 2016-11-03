The latest: Pence won't say if Ryan should remain speaker

Other Related Content Trump tries to focus in the final stretch

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

10:40 a.m.

Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence is declining to say whether Paul Ryan should be re-elected as speaker of the House.

Pence's comments in an interview in National Review are startling because Pence and Ryan served together in the House and have been seen as close allies and friends. Ryan heaped praise on Pence when Donald Trump selected him as his running mate.

But Trump was angered when Ryan announced last month he would no longer campaign for or defend him. And Ryan is facing rumblings of a leadership challenge from House conservatives frustrated he is not backing the nominee more strongly.

The National Journal reports that Pence declined three times to answer whether Ryan should be re-elected as speaker, while insisting that "my respect for Paul Ryan is boundless."

10:30 a.m.

Melania Trump is heading out onto the campaign trail.

Donald Trump's wife will deliver a get-out-the-vote speech Thursday outside Philadelphia. She plans to focus on her husband's vision for American women, children and families.

Her remarks are expected to be a response to Hillary Clinton's attacks on the Republican nominee as anti-woman. Suburban women like the ones Mrs. Trump will address are critical to Trump's hopes in the state.

Mrs. Trump has been largely absent from the campaign, and has said her priority is raising the couple's 10-year-old son, Barron.

Thursday's event at the Main Line Sports Center in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, is her first solo appearance of the campaign. It will be her first speech since she addressed the Republican National Convention in July.

9:50 a.m.

Eric Trump says Wisconsin's Republican Sen. Ron Johnson can help execute his father's vision as president, working from the inside in Washington while Donald Trump brings an outsider's perspective.

Eric Trump spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday before a series of campaign stops for his father in western Wisconsin, including a couple where he will join with Johnson.

Johnson has pitched himself as a Washington outsider, even though he is the incumbent running for re-election. He spent his career in the business world before knocking off three-term Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold in 2010. They are meeting in a rematch this year.

Eric Trump says his father needs people like Johnson from "inside Washington" who can execute the "macro vision" Donald Trump would set.

9:30 a.m.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says his group did not get emails related to Hillary Clinton's campaign from a state actor.

U.S. intelligence has blamed Russia for the hacked emails from campaign chairman John Podesta. In a statement Thursday, Assange said Wikileaks' sources of the emails "are not state parties." It does not say how it obtained the documents, noting only that the original sources are Podesta "and his correspondents."

The wording of the statement does not rule out the possibility that the emails were obtained by a state actor and then provided to another party who then passed them on to WikiLeaks.

Assange says WikiLeaks will not reveal the identity of its sources.

The Podesta emails have shed light on some of the inner workings of the Clinton campaign.

3:45 a.m.

Hillary Clinton has swept into normally Republican Arizona, buoyed by one of the largest crowds of her campaign and exhorting supporters to help her beat GOP rival Donald Trump.

Trump, meanwhile, campaigned with rare discipline Wednesday as he sought to close his gap with Clinton before next week's election.

"`Stay on point, Donald, stay on point,"' Trump, campaigning in Florida, teasingly quoted his staff as saying. "No sidetracks, Donald. Nice and easy. Nice and easy."'

Trump can't win the election without carrying Florida, underscoring how narrow his path to the White House is. Despite tightening polls, Clinton still has more options, which was underscored by her decision to make that late stop in Arizona, which has voted for a Democratic presidential candidate only once since 1952.