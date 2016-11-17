House GOP leaders: Trump wants spending bill through March
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans leaders say President-elect Donald Trump wants a short-term spending bill to keep the government running through March of next year.
The current stopgap spending bill runs out in less than a month, on Dec. 9. House and Senate negotiators are working on a bill they could pass before leaving for the holidays.
House Republicans met Thursday behind closed doors with Vice President-elect Mike Pence. Speaker Paul Ryan told them the new administration prefers a four-month extension of spending.
Such a move would let the Republican-controlled government boost military spending while making deep cuts in domestic programs next year.
