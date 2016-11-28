Shelter-in-place warning lifted at Ohio State

UPDATED AT 10:55 A.M. CT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest on reports of an active shooter on the Ohio State University campus (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Ohio State University says a shelter-in-place warning has been lifted and the scene is secure following reports of an active shooter and at least seven people injured.

Ohio State tweeted Monday morning that all classes would be canceled for the rest of the day.

The university had warned students in a series of tweets earlier Monday that there was an active shooter on campus and that they should run, hide or fight.

The Columbus Fire Department says seven people had been taken to the hospital. It says two of those people were in stable condition. It didn’t have details on the other five.

———

10:45 a.m.

The fire department says seven people have been sent to the hospital after an active shooter was reported at Ohio State University.

The Columbus Fire Department says two of those people are in stable condition. It had no information on the other five people.Ohio State University warned students in a series of tweets Monday morning that there was an active shooter on campus and that they should run, hide or fight.

One tweet says: “Buckeye Alert: Active Shooter on campus. Run Hide Fight. Watts Hall. 19th and College.” Watts Hall is a materials science and engineering building.

It is not immediately clear if the shooting is still in progress.

——

This story has been corrected to show that the fire department said seven people have been sent to the hospital after a report of an active shooter at Ohio State University, not that they said seven people have been sent to the hospital after a shooting at Ohio State University.

———

10:30 a.m.

Ohio State University is telling students there’s an active shooter on campus and they should “Run Hide Fight.”

Ohio State’s official Twitter page retweeted a post from OSU Emergency Management saying there is an active shooter on campus in Columbus on Monday morning.

The tweet says: “Buckeye Alert: Active Shooter on campus. Run Hide Fight. Watts Hall. 19th and College.” Watts Hall is a materials science and engineering building.

“Run, hide, fight” is standard protocol for active shooter situations. It means: Run, evacuate if possible; Hide, get silently out of view; or Fight, as a last resort, take action to disrupt or incapacitate the shooter if your life is in imminent danger.

A Columbus police dispatcher declined to comment on the reports, but police vehicles were seen at the scene.