Wisconsin presidential recount could begin Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The recount of Wisconsin's presidential election could begin Thursday, after payment is received from one or both of the little-known candidates who are requesting it.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously Monday to approve the recount timeline. Both Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein and Independent presidential candidate Rocky De La Fuente requested a recount Friday, but only Stein has been actively raising money for the effort that could cost $1 million or more.

Stein has said it's important to determine whether hacking affected the results in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Trump narrowly won Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and has a small lead in Michigan, which was still too close to call as of Monday morning. There's no evidence that voter results were hacked or electronic voting machines were compromised.

Wisconsin Elections Commission Chairman Mark Thomsen said the recount will show that nothing illegal occurred.

"In Wisconsin elections are fair and accurate and conducted by hard working people, my fellow citizens," Thomsen said.

The deadline for requesting a recount in Pennsylvania was Monday. Michigan's deadline is Wednesday.

Hillary Clinton's campaign formally joined Stein's Wisconsin effort over the weekend.

Wisconsin's unofficial election results show President-elect Donald Trump with 1,404,000 votes, Hillary Clinton with 1,381,823 votes, Stein with 31,000 votes and De La Fuente with 1,514.

Trump's victory in Wisconsin marked the first time since 1984 that a Republican presidential candidate carried the state.

The last statewide recount in Wisconsin was for a state Supreme Court race in 2011. That effort took more than a month and involved about half as many votes as the nearly 3 million votes cast in this year's presidential election in Wisconsin.

The Election Commission also voted unanimously to reject Stein's requests for a hand recount and instead allow all 72 counties to decide which method to use. Stein could ask a judge to order a hand recount, which could take considerably longer to complete.

The recount would include an examination of all ballots, poll lists, absentee applications, rejected absentee ballots and provisional ballots.

Local election officials were to provide the state with estimates Monday of how much the recount would cost. The Elections Commission timeline assumes it would receive payment for the recount on Tuesday, which would allow it to begin on Thursday. By law, it would have to be completed by Dec. 13. If it's not completed by then, Congress could decide which candidate gets the state's 10 electoral votes.