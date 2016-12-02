The latest: Michigan attorney general seeks to block recount

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The latest on presidential recount efforts in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania (all times local):

10 a.m.

Michigan's attorney general has asked the state Supreme Court to block a potential recount of the state's presidential vote, which was won by his fellow Republican, Donald Trump.

Attorney General Bill Schuette, like the Trump campaign, argues that Green Party candidate Jill Stein cannot seek the recount because she was not "aggrieved" to the point at which a potential miscounting of votes could have cost her the election. She garnered 1 percent of Michigan's vote.

The filing Friday delayed the start of a state election board meeting to consider Trump's request to block the hand recount of all 4.8 million ballots cast in Michigan. Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in Michigan by 10,700 votes.

A recount is already underway in Wisconsin. Stein also wants a court-ordered statewide recount in Pennsylvania.

———

8:40 a.m.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he doesn't think the presidential recount ongoing in his state will result in any significant change in the results.

Donald Trump won Wisconsin by about 22,000 votes, or less than 1 percentage point, over Hillary Clinton. Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein requested the recount which began on Thursday and has to be completed by Dec. 13.

Walker told reporters Friday that he assumes the results will be fairly similar once the recount is done. He says, "Anytime there's a canvass or a recount there's slight adjustments" but he doesn't expect Trump's margin of victory to change much.

Walker also says he's open to changing Wisconsin law to prevent candidates like Stein who have no chance of winning in a recount to request one.

———

12:03 a.m.

Michigan's elections board will consider President-elect Donald Trump's request to block a hand recount of all 4.8 million ballots cast in the state he won by 10,700 votes over Hillary Clinton.

Arguments will be heard Friday.

A recount is already underway in Wisconsin, where the first reporting of numbers is expected Friday. In Pennsylvania, a hearing is scheduled for Monday on Stein's push to secure a court-ordered statewide recount.

Recounts aren't expected to flip nearly enough votes to change the outcome in any of the three states.

Lawyers for the Trump campaign argue that Green Party candidate Jill Stein can't seek the recount in Michigan because she wasn't "aggrieved" to the point where potential miscounting of votes could have cost her the election. She garnered 1 percent of Michigan's vote.