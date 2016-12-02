The latest: Pennsylvania lawmaker talks to Trump about labor post

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

10:12 a.m.

Pennsylvania congressman Lou Barletta says he's talking to President-elect Donald Trump about the job of secretary of the Labor Department.

The three-term Republican lawmaker and hard-liner on immigration said Friday in an interview he'll talk to his family about the job over the weekend. Barletta insists, though, that the job hasn't been offered.

The congressman is on the Trump transition team, and he said Friday that the president-elect will make more Cabinet decisions next week.

——

7:45 a.m.

A top aide to President-elect Donald Trump says law enforcement officials in his administration might continue investigations into Hillary Clinton's private email, even though Trump has signaled he prefers not to pursue the matter.

Kellyanne Conway was Trump's campaign manager. Conway said Friday Trump still prefers not to pursue a case against Clinton. But she says law enforcement officials and Congress "may take a look at that."

Speaking on ABC's Good Morning America, Conway said the Justice Department, Congress and the FBI could still review Clinton-related inquiries.

She spoke in response to "lock her up" chants that greeted Trump during a rally Thursday. During the campaign, Trump said he would have his attorney general appoint a special prosecutor to review the Clinton inquiries.

———

7:01 a.m.

Lithuania's president is urging president-elect Donald Trump to uphold the United States' security commitment to Europe amid lingering doubts about his intentions toward NATO allies.

President Dalia Grybauskaite said Friday the U.S. remains "the guarantor of peace after the Second World War in Europe. We expect that this mission, and this understanding, will stay."

Trump suggested during the campaign that only allies paying their fair share might deserve protection from the U.S. Grybauskaite says Lithuania is on track to meet NATO's target for military spending by 2018.

She spoke in eastern Lithuania as NATO nations were winding up a major military exercise, part of the alliance's effort to reassure member countries close to Russia's borders.

———

3:41 a.m.

The pugnacious, brawling Donald Trump voters got to know during the presidential campaign is back.

The president-elect returned to his campaign roots Thursday in his first major public appearance since Election Day, holding court in front of thousands of adoring fans — and even making the surprise announcement that he will be offering the post of Defense Secretary to retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis.

The raucous rally in Ohio had all the hallmarks of a reunion tour: Trump took a veiled swipe at fellow Republicans. He remembered his general election foe by joking, "We had fun fighting Hillary, didn't we?" He boasted about size of his victory and repeatedly bashed the media. Protesters briefly interrupted the proceedings. And the crowd chanted "Build the Wall" and "Lock Her Up."