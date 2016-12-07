The latest: Michigan board delays decision on ending recount

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The latest on recounts in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

The Michigan elections board will wait to decide whether to end the state's presidential recount until it sees what a federal judge does.

The Board of State Canvassers met Wednesday, a day after the Michigan Court of Appeals ordered it to dismiss Green Party candidate Jill Stein's petition. The board recessed shortly before the federal judge was to hold a hearing in Detroit on stopping the recount, which began Monday.

Stein lawyer Mark Brewer says the ruling wasn't given immediate effect, so the board is "under no mandate to do anything." He says stopping the recount would increase voter suspicion about election integrity.

Stein is appealing to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Trump attorney Eric Doster says it's "pretty clear" the board must end the recount because fourth-place finisher Stein isn't an "aggrieved" candidate.

———

1:30 a.m.

A federal judge could decide whether to end Michigan's presidential recount after the state's second-highest court said the Green Party nominee was ineligible to seek a second look at millions of ballots.

The federal judge who on Monday ordered the recount to begin will hold a hearing Wednesday on whether to stop it. The state elections board also is meeting Wednesday, a day after the Michigan appeals court ordered it to dismiss Jill Stein's recount petition. The court noted that she got 1 percent of the vote and has no chance of catching Republican Donald Trump, who narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton in the state.

Meanwhile, a court hearing will be held Friday on a possible recount in Pennsylvania. A recount in Wisconsin so far shows Trump gaining votes over Clinton.