The latest: Glenn to lie in state in Ohio capital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest on the death of John Glenn (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

The late space hero and former U.S. Sen. John Glenn will lie in state in the Ohio Statehouse and a memorial service is being planned at Ohio State University.

Hank Wilson of the John Glenn School of Public Affairs in Columbus said the date and time are still being worked out but the public viewing and other services are expected to take place early next week. A "celebration of life" will be at OSU's Mershon Auditorium.

Burial is being planned at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington.

Glenn became a national hero in 1962 when he became the first American to orbit the Earth. He died Thursday at age 95.

———

9:45 a.m.

The John and Annie Glenn Museum in John Glenn's eastern Ohio hometown of New Concord has opened to the public in tribute to him.

The museum named for the space hero, who died Thursday, and his wife closed Nov. 1 with the exception of special tours and events, but opened Friday with free admission.

Forty-seven-year-old Char Lyn Grujoski of Connersville, Ind., was driving home after picking up her daughter in Pittsburgh when she spotted a roadside sign for the museum. They stopped in, and came away impressed with the Glenn memorabilia on display at the museum, which is the astronaut's converted boyhood home.

She calls Glenn "a true American hero, someone who loved his country and served it."

———

9:15 a.m.

Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio has added to the tributes for the late space hero and former Sen. John Glenn.

Boehner says Americans for generations cheered Glenn as he soared into the heavens, and "now he has taken his place there for eternity, a well-earned reward for an American life well and heroically lived."

Boehner says in a statement released Thursday evening by a spokesman that he offers his and his wife Debbie's condolences to Glenn's widow, Annie, and his family and joins fellow Ohioans in mourning.

President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump are among other leaders who have offered tributes to Glenn, who died Thursday in a Columbus hospital at age 95.

———

8:30 a.m.

The residents of John Glenn's hometown in eastern Ohio say he never forgot where he came from and always made time talk with anyone who wanted to visit.

Flags around New Concord have been lowered and the university where he was a trustee held a moment of silence before a basketball game Thursday after the former astronaut and U.S. senator died earlier in the day.

Glenn became a national hero in 1962 when he became the first American to orbit the Earth.

George St. Clair is on the board of the John and Annie Glenn Museum housed in Glenn's boyhood home.

He tells The Columbus Dispatch that anyone who's lived in New Concord for a while knows the Glenns.

He says the town has lost a hero and a friend.

———

12:30 a.m.

Former astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn has died in Ohio. He was 95.

Glenn became a national hero in 1962 when he became the first American to orbit the Earth.

Hank Wilson with the John Glenn School of Public Affairs says Glenn died Thursday afternoon at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus.

Glenn was the third U.S. astronaut in space and the first of them to get into orbit. He circled the Earth three times. The Soviet Union had put a man into orbit a year earlier in 1961.

Glenn then spent 24 years as a Democrat from Ohio in the Senate and briefly made a run for president in 1984. He returned to space in 1998, at age 77, aboard space shuttle Discovery.

He was the last survivor of the original Mercury 7 astronauts.