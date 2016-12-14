The latest: Trump getting formal intel briefing 3 times weekly

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

11:03 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump's team says he is receiving formal intelligence briefing three times a week.

Spokesman Sean Spicer says Trump is also meeting daily with incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn to be briefed on intelligence matters.

Trump has challenged the necessity of a daily intelligence briefing, telling Fox News Sunday in a recent interview that he doesn't need to hear the same information every day. He says he's told intelligence officials to let him know if situations change.

Trump has also publicly challenged the intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered in the presidential election in order to help his prospects.

———

10:07 a.m.

"America's Got Talent" star Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in January.

The 16-year-old tells NBC's "Today" that she's excited, and "it's going to be awesome."

Her website says the Pittsburgh native is a soprano who has performed at the National Prayer Breakfast and the lighting of the National Christmas Tree in Washington.

Her Facebook page includes a photo of her with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn tweeted a confirmation of Evancho's booking, calling her "an inspiration for all Americans."

———

9:27 a.m.

Donald Trump says he appreciates House Speaker Paul Ryan, but the president-elect also is warning the top congressional Republican not to cross him.

At a rally Tuesday in West Allis, Trump praised the Wisconsin politicians in attendance. When Ryan drew boos, Trump said he was "like a fine wine. Every day that goes by I get to appreciate his genius more and more." He added, however, "if he ever goes against me I'm not going to say that."

Trump and Ryan were at odds throughout the campaign, with the speaker declining to campaign for the GOP nominee after a video emerged of Trump making predatory remarks about women. Since the election, Ryan is all-in on Trump, even repeatedly using the Trump slogan, "Make America Great Again."

———

8:10 a.m.

Democrats on the House oversight committee say a government administrator told them that Donald Trump must divest himself of all financial interests in his Washington hotel or be in breach of his lease with the federal government.

That's according to a letter they wrote reflecting what they say is the General Service Administration's assessment. Led by Maryland congressman Elijah Cummings, the Democrats wrote that Trump's daughter, Ivanka, is the primary contact on the lease — and that presents "obvious" conflicts of interest.

The letter also says the GSA had not, as of Dec. 8, heard from the Trump Organization about how it will solve the contract issue.

Trump contracted with the GSA to redevelop the Old Post Office building as a hotel. A provision in the contract expressly prohibits any elected official from having a financial interest in the lease.

The property opened for business this fall.

———

6:10 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump has announced his selection of former campaign rival Rick Perry to be the country's next secretary of energy.

In a statement early Wednesday on his decision, Trump said that Perry, a former governor of Texas, had led his state through "a sustained period of economic growth and prosperity" by developing its energy resources and infrastructure.

Trump says in his statement that his administration "is going to make sure we take advantage of our huge natural resource deposits to make America energy independent and create vast new wealth for our nation."

Perry calls it "a tremendous honor" to be chosen for Trump's Cabinet. Perry adds that he looks forward to "engaging in a conversation" about America's energy future.

3:15 a.m.

In selecting Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson as his secretary of state, President-elect Donald Trump is making the same bet he asked voters to make on him: that a track record of business accomplishment will translate into success in government.

Indeed, Trump, the first billionaire businessman to win the White House, is broadly testing that proposition across his administration. He's tapped fast food executive Andy Puzder to lead the Labor Department, billionaire investor Wilbur Ross for Commerce, financier Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary and Goldman Sachs President Gary Cohn as his top economic adviser.

But he's taking perhaps his biggest chance on Tillerson, pulling an executive from the rough-and-tumble world of oil production into the delicate arena of international diplomacy. If confirmed by the Senate — and his deep ties to Russia make that no sure thing — Tillerson will be at the center of discussions over the Syrian civil war, the intractable pursuit of peace in the Middle East, and potential conflicts with China.