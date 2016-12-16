No one hurt after e-cigarette sparks fire on flight

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Officials say an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Indianapolis was forced to make an emergency landing in Arkansas after a passenger's electronic cigarette "malfunctioned" and started a small fire.

American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein says none of the 137 passengers or five crew members was injured, adding that crew members quickly extinguished the fire. The flight made the emergency landing Thursday afternoon at Little Rock's Clinton National Airport.

Feinstein says a replacement plane was sent to Little Rock and all passengers arrived in Indianapolis later Thursday. He says the original plane was inspected in Dallas and no damage was discovered.

Under Federal Aviation Administration rules , e-cigarettes are prohibited in checked luggage but allowed in carry-on bags. They may not be used on board the plane.